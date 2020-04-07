Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret (nee O'Carroll) (Mikey or Ma) WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Mary Margaret (nee O'Carroll) (Mikey or Ma) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Mary Margaret (Mikey or Ma) (nee O'Carroll). Officer of St John. 27 August 1942 to 5 April 2020. Passed away peacefully in Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Graham (Snow) for 54 years, together for 60 years. Loved Mum of Shirlene and Neil (Butch). Dear Ma to Troy, Joel, Trent, Regan; Blake and Daniel. Ma will leave a big hole in our hearts, your memories and cheeky smile will be with us forever. Sadly missed never forgotten. A memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -