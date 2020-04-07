|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Mary Margaret (Mikey or Ma) (nee O'Carroll). Officer of St John. 27 August 1942 to 5 April 2020. Passed away peacefully in Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Graham (Snow) for 54 years, together for 60 years. Loved Mum of Shirlene and Neil (Butch). Dear Ma to Troy, Joel, Trent, Regan; Blake and Daniel. Ma will leave a big hole in our hearts, your memories and cheeky smile will be with us forever. Sadly missed never forgotten. A memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020