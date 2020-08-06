Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John Vianney Catholic Church
317 Hillsborough Rd
Hillsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MOLLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret MOLLOY

Add a Memory
Mary Margaret MOLLOY Notice
MOLLOY, Mary Margaret. Passed away peacefully on Monday 3 August 2020 in her 95th year. Daughter of Margaret Mary and Charles Joseph Molloy. (Deceased). Beloved sister of John Patrick Molloy (deceased) and sister in law of Carol. Loving aunt to Greg, Melanie and Catherine. Great aunt of Rob, Shaun, Hannah and Ryan. Great great aunt of Eleanor Rose and life long friend of Frances Grey. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 317 Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough, on Monday 10th August at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. A special thank you to the nurses and all staff at Aria Park Retirement Village for the care and compassion shown to Mary and all the family. 'Vaya con Dios'



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -