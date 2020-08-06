|
|
|
MOLLOY, Mary Margaret. Passed away peacefully on Monday 3 August 2020 in her 95th year. Daughter of Margaret Mary and Charles Joseph Molloy. (Deceased). Beloved sister of John Patrick Molloy (deceased) and sister in law of Carol. Loving aunt to Greg, Melanie and Catherine. Great aunt of Rob, Shaun, Hannah and Ryan. Great great aunt of Eleanor Rose and life long friend of Frances Grey. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 317 Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough, on Monday 10th August at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. A special thank you to the nurses and all staff at Aria Park Retirement Village for the care and compassion shown to Mary and all the family. 'Vaya con Dios'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020