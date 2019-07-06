Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TOI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Marara TOI

Add a Memory
Mary Marara TOI Notice
TOI, Mary Marara. 19 June 1922 - 05 July 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. Beloved wife of the late Buck Toi. Loved mother and mother in law of Nancy and Ben Yakas, Harry and Lilly and Marilyn(deceased) Toi, and Karen and Tomo(deceased) Thomas. Precious Nana Toi of 10 grand children, 11 great grand children, and 2 great great grand children. "A beautiful lady who enjoyed life, now resting secure in the knowledge of her faith" Mary's Tangi is being held on Tumatauenga Marae, Otiria, Moerewa. For funeral service day and time details please phone 0212497264. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.