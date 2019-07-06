|
TOI, Mary Marara. 19 June 1922 - 05 July 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. Beloved wife of the late Buck Toi. Loved mother and mother in law of Nancy and Ben Yakas, Harry and Lilly and Marilyn(deceased) Toi, and Karen and Tomo(deceased) Thomas. Precious Nana Toi of 10 grand children, 11 great grand children, and 2 great great grand children. "A beautiful lady who enjoyed life, now resting secure in the knowledge of her faith" Mary's Tangi is being held on Tumatauenga Marae, Otiria, Moerewa. For funeral service day and time details please phone 0212497264. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019