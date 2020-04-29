|
RAFFLES, Mary Malvena (Molly). We celebrated our beautiful Molly's 92nd birthday on Wednesday the 22nd April 2020. Sadly, the following morning the angels called for Molly. Loved wife of the late Des for 68 years. Cherished mother and remarkable mother in law of Tony and Maree, Jane and Jack. Adored granny of Edward and Lisa, Joseph and Alice. We thank everyone who supported Molly to live a full life. Mum, you leave a huge hole in our lives and we will love you forever. You had a beautiful presence, everyone couldn't help but be drawn to your benevolence. You were gorgeous, we can never forget that smile. A huge thank you to Aria Park Epsom and Greenwood's medical centre for all their care and going beyond the call of duty for our lovely mum. A private requiem mass to celebrate Molly's life will be held on Thursday 30th April 1:30pm. We would love for you to join us via zoom. In order to do so please send your email details to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020