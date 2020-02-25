|
WRIGHT, Mary Lucy (Lucy) (nee King). Passed away on 23 February, 2020, aged 82. Beloved wife to the late Ron, and much loved mother, and mother-in-law to Susan, Valerie and Donovan, Stephanie and Bruce; loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Best friend to Betty and Mary. A service to celebrate Lucy's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday 28 February at 1.30 pm , followed by private cremation. All communications, C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland, 1446. Finally at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020