Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
Mary Lucy (nee King) (Lucy) WRIGHT

Mary Lucy (nee King) (Lucy) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Mary Lucy (Lucy) (nee King). Passed away on 23 February, 2020, aged 82. Beloved wife to the late Ron, and much loved mother, and mother-in-law to Susan, Valerie and Donovan, Stephanie and Bruce; loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Best friend to Betty and Mary. A service to celebrate Lucy's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday 28 February at 1.30 pm , followed by private cremation. All communications, C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland, 1446. Finally at peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
