MULLINS, Mary Louise (nee Alison). On 8th June 2019, her family with her, following countless struggles she faced bravely. Aged 70 years. Beloved mother of Tim and Kate, sister of Jenny, and aunty of Beck and Dom. "Granma" to Aimee, Sean, and Peter. Former partner of Graham, always there for her. Radiant and loyal friend to many. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at The All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Tuesday 18th June at 12.00 noon, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to UNICEF, or any charity you feel will make the world better for its children.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
