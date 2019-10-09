Home

Mary Louise JURY

Mary Louise JURY Notice
JURY, Mary Louise. Passed on peacefully on 6 October 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved mum of Tayla and Sophie. Deeply adored partner of Gary, stepmum to Lora- Brae and Myah. Much loved daughter of Lillian and Gordon (deceased) and sister of Anne and Chris. Loved aunty and great aunty. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11am on Thursday 10 October at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Corner Picton St and Parkhill Rd, Howick. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated. State of Grace 0800 764 722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
