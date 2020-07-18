Home

Mary Lily Florence (Young) STEVENS

STEVENS, Mary Lily Florence (nee Young). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 16 July 2020, surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late Barrie. Loved mother and mother in law of Philip and Margaret, Heather and Tony. An adored Grandma of Claire and Stephen, Shelley and Seth, Shaun and Rom, Adam and Danica, and Great Gran of Katie, Benjamin, Lukas, Kassia and Blake. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Tuesday 21 July 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
