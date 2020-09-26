|
STEWART, Mary Kenwyn (formally Wallace). Passed away peacefully after a short battle, at her home in Nelson surrounded by her loving family on Thursday September 24, 2020. Devoted mother of Sharon and Michael Fox, and Julie and Daniel Kisby, adored and much loved Nan of Nicola, and Alec, Cleo and Adam. Loved great grandmother of Heath, and Taylor. Loved sister of Lorna and treasured companion of Dale. Mary's request is for cut flowers out of your garden and or a donation can be made to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. Or the Blind Foundation, these can be made at the service, or sent to (Hospice) PO Box 283 Nelson 7040 or (Blind Foundation) PO Box 2246, Stoke Nelson 7041. Messages can be sent to Marys family c- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson 7011. A funeral service for Mary will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Monday September 28 at 1:30pm Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020