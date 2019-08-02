|
BLAMPIED, Mary Kathryn (nee Murie). With a broken heart, I announce Mum's passing last Saturday 27 July 2019, North Shore Hospital. Adored mother of Rachael, who will always carry her beloved Moo in her heart of hearts wherever she goes. Daughter of Marguerite (deceased) and Robert (deceased) Murie. Much loved half-sister of Bob (deceased) and Bill. Loved and respected almost- mother-in-law to Simon. Moo, you were such a character, the beautiful blonde with the brilliant smile and amazing laugh, loved by many. Your bravery and strength is so inspiring, you are my hero. You leave a huge gap in my heart, but I know you'll be with me every day. Fly high, be free, bonne nuit. I love you forever. xxx A small private service will be held in Auckland on Saturday 3 August 2019. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019