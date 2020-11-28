Home

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
4:00 p.m.
St Marys Convent Chapel
New Street
Ponsonby
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Convent chapel
New Street
Ponsonby
Sister Mary Josephine (Maureen -formerly Sister Fini) O'BRIEN


1933 - 2020
Sister Mary Josephine (Maureen -formerly Sister Fini) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Mary Josephine (Sister Maureen- formerly Sister Finian r.s.m ). Born 4 February 1933 Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland, died at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands Hospital, Ellerslie, Auckland NZ, on 27 November 2020. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Anne (nee Moore) and John O'Brien (Both deceased). Loved sister of Richard, Nancy, Joseph (deceased), Peggy, Father John, s.m.a. (all in Ireland), Sister Pauline, Franciscan Sisters U.S.A. Loved and respected member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Convent chapel, New Street, Ponsonby, Auckland 11.00am Monday 30 November 2020 followed by interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson Street, Onehunga. A vigil celebration for Sister Maureen will be held at St Marys Convent Chapel 4.00pm Sunday 29 November 2020. Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie. May she rest in peace. Ar dheis De go rabh a anam. May her soul be at God's right hand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
