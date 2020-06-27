|
LECKEY, Mary Josephine. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on June 24th 2020, in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Joan and Ron Irwin, Gordon and Barbara, and Robert and Averil. Loved Grandma to all of her grand children and great grand children. A special thanks to the staff at Glenbrae for their wonderful care and patience. The funeral for Mary will be held at 1pm, Wednesday 1st July, at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020