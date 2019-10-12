|
|
|
GILLIES, Mary Josephine (Jo). On 10 October, 2019, peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken; mother of Joan (deceased), John and Christine, Tony and Patricia, and Maree; grandmother of Karl and Joyce, Nicola and Rod, Brendon and Belinda, Karen, Sara and Andrew, Richard, Michael, Gillian and James, Rebecca and Jacob; great-grandmother of Grace, Ben, Sam, Mitchel, Cassandra, Natasha, Chloe, Ivy, Jesse, and Owain. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, on Tuesday, 15 October at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St.John's Ambulance (stjohn.org.nz) would be welcomed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019