Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ the King Church
260 Richardson Rd
Mt Roskill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary CLOONAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Josephine (Halpin) CLOONAN

Add a Memory
Mary Josephine (Halpin) CLOONAN Notice
CLOONAN, Mary Josephine (nee Halpin). On 1st September 2020 (peacefully) in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of all her Maher and Cloonan families. Loved and loving Nanny and Great Nanny of her many grandchildren. "Dearly loved and sadly missed" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland 2pm Saturday 5th September 2020, prior to interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -