|
|
|
CLOONAN, Mary Josephine (nee Halpin). On 1st September 2020 (peacefully) in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of all her Maher and Cloonan families. Loved and loving Nanny and Great Nanny of her many grandchildren. "Dearly loved and sadly missed" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland 2pm Saturday 5th September 2020, prior to interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2020