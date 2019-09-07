|
|
|
WINBORN, Mary Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully on 5 September 2019. Adored wife of Rex, loving mother of Aaron, proud and loving gran of Katelyn and Anneliese. Mother-in-law to Sharilyn. Sister of Laurence, Percy, Desmond and Patricia (all deceased) and Colleen. A service to honour Joan's life will be held at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland on Thursday 12 September, 2019 at 1 pm, followed by private cremation. Joan is finally at peace after a long debilitating illness and safely in the care of her Lord Jesus. Rest In Peace my darling.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019