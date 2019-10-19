|
KELLY, Mary Joan (Joan). On October 15, 2019, peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home. Aged 96 years. Much loved and loving wife of Noel (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Jill, and the late Stefanie, Greg and Ann, Martin and Claudine, David and Kath, and the late Bobbie, Adrian, and Helen and Nick. Loving grandmother of Nick, Louise, Rebecca, Caroline, Sarah, Frances, Christina, Joanna, Danielle, Anthony, Laureen, Genevieve, Benedict, Gabriel and Lucia. Special Great grandmother of Erin, Megan, William, Sabrina and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated www.teomanga. org.nz or left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Woburn Masonic and Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for their care and kindness. Requiem mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Palmer Cres & Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Akatawara Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Our Lady of Grace Church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 7.30pm. All messages to "the Kelly family" C/- P O Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019