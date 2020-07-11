Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean (Jeannie) TOOLEY

Add a Memory
Mary Jean (Jeannie) TOOLEY Notice
TOOLEY, Mary Jean (Jeannie). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Fred. Much loved mother of David and the late Cherie. After a long struggle, now at peace. A service to celebrate Jeannie's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2a Udy's Road, Pakuranga on Tuesday 14th July at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society www.cancernz.org.nz, would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -