|
|
|
TOOLEY, Mary Jean (Jeannie). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Fred. Much loved mother of David and the late Cherie. After a long struggle, now at peace. A service to celebrate Jeannie's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2a Udy's Road, Pakuranga on Tuesday 14th July at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society www.cancernz.org.nz, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020