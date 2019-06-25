|
HOPE, Mary Janet (nee Adams) (formerly Marwood). On 23 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Max. Loved mother and mother in law of Sue and Michael Perre (Australia), Viv Graham and Colin, Tony and Ngaire Marwood, Dave and Doreen Marwood, Pete and Carole Marwood. Loved Nana of Michael and Emma; Amy and Kyle; Erin, Jarrod and Tessa; Stacey and Laura; Nicole and Julie-Anne. Loved great Nana of Mason, Georgia, Isabella, Tyler, Kaylen, Tobias and Riley, Sam and Cruz, Aroha and Mikaere. A service for Mary will be held at The Morrinsville RSA Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville RSA Welfare or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hope family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
