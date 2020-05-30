|
|
|
LOUGHERY, Mary Ivy (nee Grubisa). Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th May 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Jock. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Craig, Michael (dec), Mark and Mary, Susan and Les, Margaret and Jim, David and Marie. Adored Nana to Jay, Kelly, Maree, John, Daniel, Ashly, Madison and Eli; Nannie to Connor, Autumn, Levi and Willow. "You're one of a kind and will remain in our hearts forever." Special thanks to all the staff at St John's Wood Rest Home and to Dr. Fleischl. As per Mary's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to 11 Kuhurua Place, Turangi 3381.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020