|
|
|
SPENCER, Mary Isobel (nee Dye). Marybel passed away peacefully at home on 11th October 2020. So dearly loved and so dearly missed by her family. A celebration of Marybel's life will be held at the Bishop Selwyn Chapel at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday 16th October at 11.30am. All communications C/- Sibuns funeral directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera. The service will be live streamed, contact Catherine. [email protected] for further details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020