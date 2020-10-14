Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Bishop Selwyn Chapel at Holy Trinity Cathedral
446 Parnell Road
Parnell
View Map
Mary Isobel (Dye) SPENCER Notice
SPENCER, Mary Isobel (nee Dye). Marybel passed away peacefully at home on 11th October 2020. So dearly loved and so dearly missed by her family. A celebration of Marybel's life will be held at the Bishop Selwyn Chapel at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday 16th October at 11.30am. All communications C/- Sibuns funeral directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera. The service will be live streamed, contact Catherine. [email protected] for further details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
