Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
INTA, Mary. Peacefully on 28 June 2020, with Elena at her side. Mother of Elena, Frida, Jurgis, Adam and Jonas. Granny Mary to Ra, Aaron, Nikolai, Ursula, Ziggy, Joshua, Fox, Vincent, Declan, Darius, Toby and Drako. Great Grandmother of Arlo. Special thanks to the Staff of Tasman Care Home for their love and care of Mary. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday 2 July at 1.30pm. No flowers by request.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
