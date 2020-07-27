|
O'CONNOR, Mary Helen (nee Fryer). On 24 July 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Aged 79 years. Most dearly loved wife and treasured soul mate of Kevin for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Linda, Sean and Janine, Kerry and Mike, Gerard and Rachael, Martin and Lisa. Cherished Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Rest in Peace Mary. Vigil prayers will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 28 July at 6 pm. A Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the church on Wednesday 29 July at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020