|
|
|
BURRELL, Mary Helen. Passed away peacefully on 26 August 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loved mother of Anne, Kathryn, Richard and the late Andrew, and mother- in-law of Jeff and Jyoti. Much loved Mama of Nicola, Rebecca, Christina, the late James, Hugh, Finn, Char-lien and Charshea, and great grandmother of Oliver, Liam, and Isabelle. A private family service will be held next week. Details of a memorial service to follow. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2020