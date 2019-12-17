|
LODGE, Mary Hazel (nee L'Estrange). Died peacefully 15th December 2019 in Brisbane, after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Terence and Elvera (deceased), loved sister of John (deceased), Pamela, Frances, Catherine, Anthony, Michael and their partners, and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private cremation to be held in Brisbane and a memorial service will be held in Auckland early 2020. All communications to : [email protected] com.au
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019