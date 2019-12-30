Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HARTLEY

Add a Memory
Mary HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY, Mary. On December 24, 2019 peacefully at Selwyn Heights Hospital aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Colin, loved mother and mother-in- law to Alison, David and Kath. Loved nanny to Bridgett and Cameron. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Grange Manor 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Saturday 4 January 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Hartley family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -