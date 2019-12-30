|
HARTLEY, Mary. On December 24, 2019 peacefully at Selwyn Heights Hospital aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Colin, loved mother and mother-in- law to Alison, David and Kath. Loved nanny to Bridgett and Cameron. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Grange Manor 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Saturday 4 January 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Hartley family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019