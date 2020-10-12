|
SHEPHERD, Mary Gwendolene. Devoted wife of the late Jack (Robert John). Loved Aunt to Betty, Janita, Kath, Leana, Ross, Joanne, David, Michael, Linda, Peter, and Joy. Life-long-friend of Carolyn, Graeme and the late Gwen and Matt. Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 97. She will rest in our hearts forever. An afternoon tea to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, the 17th October at 2pm. All communications to Carolyn or Joy. Thanks to care givers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020