Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gwendolene SHEPHERD

Add a Memory
Mary Gwendolene SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Mary Gwendolene. Devoted wife of the late Jack (Robert John). Loved Aunt to Betty, Janita, Kath, Leana, Ross, Joanne, David, Michael, Linda, Peter, and Joy. Life-long-friend of Carolyn, Graeme and the late Gwen and Matt. Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 97. She will rest in our hearts forever. An afternoon tea to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, the 17th October at 2pm. All communications to Carolyn or Joy. Thanks to care givers.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -