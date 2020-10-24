|
GRANT, Mary. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, 21st October, 2020; aged 94 years. Born in Nightcaps, grew up in Ohai. Mary was a proud Southlander to the very end. Married to Doyle Grant and together they brought into the world and raised sons Craig, Graeme (Blue), Wayne and daughters Sarah and Sandra. Mary left a message to us all: 'I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo of whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times, and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave when my life is done.' We will take this message with us forever. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020