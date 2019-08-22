|
KNIGHT, Mary Frances (nee Lyons). Passed away peacefully on the 14th of August 2019. Loving wife of the late Jack. Mother of Paul, Peter, and Liz. Grandmother of Andrew, Gareth, and Jeremy, Philippa and Louisa, and Deiniol and Keely. Great grandmother of Keira and Frankie, Jesse, Frances, Flossie, and Josefine, and Emily. A Funeral Mass for Frances will be held on Tuesday the 27th of August 2019 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Ave, Epsom at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Stroke Foundation: www.stroke.org.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019