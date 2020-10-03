|
GRAY, Mary Frances. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 29th September 2020 surrounded by her family; aged 70 years. Born May 12th, 1950 in Rochford, Essex, UK, to Reginald and Joyce Lawrence, she married Robert Jaffery Gray in 1975. Mary was well known for her involvement in pony club, youth music and drama, Probus and countless community theatre productions in across Auckland. Mary is survived by her husband Robert and her two daughters Jennifer and Charlotte. A small family services was held in celebration of her wonderful life. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Totara Hospice, Manurewa, a truly wonderful place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020