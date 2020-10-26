Home

STEVENS, Mary (nee Schofield) (formerly Pinder). Passed away peacefully on 24 October 2020 at Hodgson House, Tauranga aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Clarrie Stevens. Loved mother of Andrew (deceased) and David, mother-in-law of Angela. Loved Grandma of Harrison and Millie. Mary had 5 years of wonderful, loving care by staff at Devonport Palms and recently Hodgson House. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Victoria Road, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday 28 October at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Stevens Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
