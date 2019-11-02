|
HILTON, Mary Erica (Erica). 1947 - 2019. Suddenly whilst on holiday 27 October 2019. Loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother of Heather and Andrew. Beloved daughter of late Zoe and Bill Carter. Beloved sister of Joan, Jean, Margaret (deceased), Dorothy (deceased), Minerva, Kathleen, Robert (deceased), and John (deceased). "You will be dearly missed by us all, another star twinkles tonight". A service to celebrate Erica's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 6 November at 2pm. At Erica's request everyone is to come wearing bright colours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019