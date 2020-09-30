|
SMITH, Mary Enid (Molly). Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020 aged 100 years. Much loved mother of Linda, Christine and Ross. Dearly loved Nana Molly to Justin, Adrienne, Brett, Michael, Andrew, Ryan and their partners. Great Nana Molly to her 10 great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. A service for Molly will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020