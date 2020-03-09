Home

Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Holy Cross Church
21 Carruth Road
Papatoetoe
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Holy Cross Church
21 Carruth Road
Papatoetoe
COONEY, Sister Mary Emerentiana s.m.s.m. (Monica Frances). On 7 March 2020 (peacefully), in her 93rd year. Loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary congregation. Loved daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Cooney, loved sister of Edward and the late George, Basil, Raymond and their families. Requiescat in Pace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 10am Wednesday 11 March 2020 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Onehunga. Vigil prayers at Holy Cross Church, 7pm Tuesday 10 March 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
