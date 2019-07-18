Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TOWNLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elsie TOWNLEY

Add a Memory
Mary Elsie TOWNLEY Notice
TOWNLEY, Mary Elsie. Passed away peacefully in the company of her family at North Shore Hospital on Monday 15th July 2019. A family service was held at St Stephens Chapel, Whangaparaoa on Wednesday 17th July followed by private cremation. Much loved wife of Frank. Mother of Sandi and Clare and nana of Holly, Sophie, Sarah and Thomas. May she rest in peace. All communications to "The Townley Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.