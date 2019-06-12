|
|
|
SIMS, Mary Ellinor Hyacinth (nee Robertson). Peacefully at her home in Papakura on Saturday the 8 June 2019; in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles (Mick). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ellinor and Des Redgwell, Pat (deceased) and Liz, John and Masako. Adored grandma of Aaron, Bryce, Lance, Ben, and Talia. Great grandma Mary of Katey, Tom, Aston, Grace, Max, and Oliver. Loved daughter of the late Archibald and Mary Robertson. Much loved sister of Joan, Bruce, Peter, and the late Pearl, Nola, Harold, Teresa, Dick, Pat, Grace, and Margaret and all their spouses. Mary you will be sadly missed by all. "Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her". Rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East Street, Papakura on Saturday the 15 June at 11:00am followed by an interment in Gatland Road Cemetery. Communications to P.O. Box 301, Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More