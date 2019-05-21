|
SOMMERVILLE, Mary Elizabeth (nee Kidd). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th May 2019 at The Palms retirement village, Pukekohe. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Sommerville. Much loved mum and mother in law to Bev and Lyndsay Shuker, Janice Sommerville and William Randall, the late Greg and Roz Sommerville, Donna and Graham McKelvey, Baden and Judith Sommerville and Viv Sommerville. Adored grandmother to Jacquie Shuker, Rachel Harvey and Jayne Hurst; Lydia and Alexa Randall; Belinda Sommerville, Kate Gloyn and the late James Sommerville; Ben and Sam McKelvey; and Alice, William, Campbell and Grace Sommerville. Treasured Great-Gran to Lachlan Murphy, Frankie Harvey and Jack Hurst; Lily and Harper Edwards; Madison and Mila Gloyn; and Elsie McKelvey-U'Ren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, 30 West Street, Pukekohe on Thursday 23 May at 11.30am followed by burial at St Brides Church, 32 Findlay Road, Mauku. All communications care of Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
