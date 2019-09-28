Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SLATTERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Harper) SLATTERY

Add a Memory
Mary Elizabeth (Harper) SLATTERY Notice
SLATTERY, Mary Elizabeth (nee Harper). Sadly you passed away from us on Wednesday 25 September 2019. Loved wife of the late Fenton Keith Slattery. Beloved, devoted Mum to Nicholas and Paul. So very loving and cherished Nana to Eden and Ryan. Mum and Nana, your love and kindness is forever in all of our hearts...rest now. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via this link to Heart Foundation NZ. bit.ly/meslattery2509



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.