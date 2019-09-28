|
SLATTERY, Mary Elizabeth (nee Harper). Sadly you passed away from us on Wednesday 25 September 2019. Loved wife of the late Fenton Keith Slattery. Beloved, devoted Mum to Nicholas and Paul. So very loving and cherished Nana to Eden and Ryan. Mum and Nana, your love and kindness is forever in all of our hearts...rest now. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via this link to Heart Foundation NZ. bit.ly/meslattery2509
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019