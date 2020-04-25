Home

Mary Elizabeth ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Mary Elizabeth. Passed away on 23 April 2020 at Raglan Rest Home, aged 84 years. Loved sister and sister in law of Bill and Sonya. Loved aunty of Michael and Douglas and great aunty of Ryan and Kane; Dominic and Arakia. Long-time friend of the late Lindsey. Private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the staff of Raglan Rest Home for their wonderful care of Mary. Communications to the Roberts family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
