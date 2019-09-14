|
|
|
DUNNET, Mary Elizabeth (nee Pickering) QSM. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital, on Thursday, 12th September 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin (Boo) for 59 years. Much loved mum and mother in law of Kerry and Peter, Graeme and Lynn. Adored Nana to Emma and Chris; Caitlin and Briar. A service to celebrate the life of Mary will be held in the Tirau Co-Operative Church, Main Rd, Tirau, Wednesday, the 18th of September at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service for the Life Education Trust. All communiations c/- the Dunnet family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019