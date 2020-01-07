|
PETERS, Mary Elizabeth. On Saturday 4th January 2020, our darling Mum passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in her sleep, aged 77 years. Much loved Mum of Melanie and Hendon, Lucinda and Gary, Jonathan and Wendy. Loved and treasured Nana of Anthony and Emily, Christina and Willem, Michael, Jessica, Caitlin, Julia, and Carson. Special great-Nana Mary to Molly, Buddy and Maisy. Loved sister of Danny (deceased), Janice, Wallace, Lois and Deborah. 'Thanks Mum for everything you've done for us. Forever in our hearts and memories'. As per Mum's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020