Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
LDS Chapel
11 Nowra Cres
Paeroa
PASCOE, Mary Elizabeth. On 1st August 2020, peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Brett and Pauline, Toni and Wayne, Nigel and Robin, and Joanne and Teddy. Cherished Nana of 14 grand children and 21 great grand children. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at LDS Chapel, 11 Nowra Cres, Paeroa on Wednesday 5th August at 11am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Pascoe family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
