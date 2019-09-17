|
DEWSNAP, Mary Elizabeth. Passed away suddenly on Monday 16 September 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Lesley and Roger. Much loved grandma of Emma and Lucy. Grandma Mary of William, Tamsyn, Ollie and Oscar. We will miss you always. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday 23 September at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019