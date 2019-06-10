LOUIS, Mary Elisabeth (nee Jarman). Passed away peacefully on Friday the 7th of June 2019; in her 80th year. Loved wife of the late Paul, and stepmother of Robert, David, and their families. Loved daughter of the late Noni and Percy Jarman (Otahuhu). Loved sister of Nora and the late Noel and Gwen, Evan, Ian and Shirley, and Neil. Loved sister-in-law of Joy and Jennifer. Loved aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Thanks to all the staff at Tui Rest-Home and Hospital in Takanini for their care and attention of Mary. "May she rest in Peace" Requiem Mass will be at St Mary's Catholic Parish, 52 East Street, Papakura on Thursday the 13th of June at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to Fountains: 09-298 2957.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019