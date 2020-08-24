|
MUNRO, Mary Eleanor Elizabeth (nee Logan). Mary died peacefully on Friday 21st August 2020, at Mary Shapley Retirement Village, Whakatane, aged 90. Cherished wife (for 66 years) of her devoted late Vic. Mother of Brian, Grant and Stuart. Mother in law of Margie, Maxine and Natalie. Grandmother of Tim, Adam, Emma, Kelly, Vicky, Stephen, Kate and Logan. Great grandmother of Victor, Lucas, Eddie, Jordie, Beau, Wai, Tama, Benson, Sid, Kenzie, Charlie, Mack and Saylor. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Mary Shapley for the professional and kind care given to Mary. A family service commemorating Mary's life will be held on Monday 31st August followed by a private cremation. A public memorial service will take place at a later date to be advised. Communications please to the Munro Family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020