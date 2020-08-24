Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MUNRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eleanor Elizabeth (Logan) MUNRO

Add a Memory
Mary Eleanor Elizabeth (Logan) MUNRO Notice
MUNRO, Mary Eleanor Elizabeth (nee Logan). Mary died peacefully on Friday 21st August 2020, at Mary Shapley Retirement Village, Whakatane, aged 90. Cherished wife (for 66 years) of her devoted late Vic. Mother of Brian, Grant and Stuart. Mother in law of Margie, Maxine and Natalie. Grandmother of Tim, Adam, Emma, Kelly, Vicky, Stephen, Kate and Logan. Great grandmother of Victor, Lucas, Eddie, Jordie, Beau, Wai, Tama, Benson, Sid, Kenzie, Charlie, Mack and Saylor. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Mary Shapley for the professional and kind care given to Mary. A family service commemorating Mary's life will be held on Monday 31st August followed by a private cremation. A public memorial service will take place at a later date to be advised. Communications please to the Munro Family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -