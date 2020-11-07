|
|
|
KEANE, Mary Eileen (nee Ryan). Passed away peacefully on the 4th of October 2020 at Mercy Parklands, aged 95 years. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tom and Miriam, Gerard and Ritha, John and Liz. Beloved Grandmother of John, Fynn, Olivia, Liam and Isabel. Rosary at home on Friday 13th November, Followed by a service on Saturday the 14th of November at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill at 10.30am. Thanks to the staff at Mercy parklands for your love and care of mum. All correspondence to Aroha Funerals, 09 5270266 or [email protected] Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020