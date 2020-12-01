Home

Mary Dorothy (Persson) MACLEOD

Mary Dorothy (Persson) MACLEOD Notice
MACLEOD, Mary Dorothy (nee Persson). In her 89th year, went home into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on 28 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan (for 51 years). Precious Mum of David and Joy, Peter and Bronnie, Jenni and Nga, Fiona and Paul, Stu and Chrisy. Cherished Grandma of 18 and great-Grandma of 14. A celebration of Mary's life will be held 11:30am Friday 4th December at Manurewa Bible Chapel, 84 Maich Road, Manurewa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
