LOCKETT, Mary Doris. Unexpectedly, at Thames Hospital on Wednesday 19th August, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved Mum of Michael and Risdi, Christine and Frank, Stephen, Julie and Murray, Maryanne and Shaun, Deborah and Johan, Catherine and Graeme, Jennifer and Chris, Barbara and James, and the late Peter, David and Andrew. Cherished Gran of Hayden, Keren, Andrew, Bridget, Erika, Sasha, Jessie, Adam, Luke, Jack, Thomas, Georgia, Josh, Katie, Maaike, Henry, George, Scarlett, Hugo, Alfie, Zara, Charlie and Max, and great- Gran of seven. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a funeral service for Mary will be held at St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church, Thames, at a later date. Messages to Deborah: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020