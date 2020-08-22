Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LOCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Doris LOCKETT

Add a Memory
Mary Doris LOCKETT Notice
LOCKETT, Mary Doris. Unexpectedly, at Thames Hospital on Wednesday 19th August, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved Mum of Michael and Risdi, Christine and Frank, Stephen, Julie and Murray, Maryanne and Shaun, Deborah and Johan, Catherine and Graeme, Jennifer and Chris, Barbara and James, and the late Peter, David and Andrew. Cherished Gran of Hayden, Keren, Andrew, Bridget, Erika, Sasha, Jessie, Adam, Luke, Jack, Thomas, Georgia, Josh, Katie, Maaike, Henry, George, Scarlett, Hugo, Alfie, Zara, Charlie and Max, and great- Gran of seven. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a funeral service for Mary will be held at St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church, Thames, at a later date. Messages to Deborah: [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -