DONOGHUE, Mary (nee Durkin). On 27 July 2020 surrounded by family. Aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Frances, Cath, Martin and Matthew. A loving Nana, Grandma and great Grandma. Special thanks to Louise and her team at Aria Gardens for their care and love for Mary over the years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay tomorrow Thursday 30 July at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020