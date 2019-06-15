|
|
|
BENNETT, Mary Diana (Diana) (nee Ranstead). Passed away peacefully on 8 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 89 years. Preceded in death, 1 month ago, by her loved husband Graeme. Special Mother of Bill (deceased.), Tony (deceased.), Anne, Stephen, Howard, Mary and Peter. Loved Grandma of Richard, Jessica, Samantha, Toneya, Kiorie, Jamoia and Reinga. In accordance with Diana's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Bennett family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
