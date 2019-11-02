|
HELLABY, Mary Dawn. Passed away on Tuesday 29th October 2019 aged 87. Deeply loved wife of Alan, daughter of John and Charlotte Trotter and adored sister of Barbara Parker. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to James and Lesley (deceased), Fred and Lindsay, Tom (deceased) and Robyn and Charlotte. Grandmother to Richard, George and Anna, Lucy and Grant, Hamish and Kelley, Rose, Andy, Alex, Etie and Rupert. New great- grandmother to Angus and Stella, Alexa and Lachie. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at the Bishop Selwyn Chapel-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Monday 11th November at 11.30am. Our special thanks to dear friend and carer, Judy, and the team at Logan Campbell for all their wonderful care and support to Dawn and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dawn's name to Cure Kids, PO Box 90907, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142, Ph 09-370-0222. Communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019